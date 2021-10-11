Kunduz crime highlights the need for security in Islamic states: Iranian military chief 

TEHRAN - The Chief of General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces said on Monday that a great tragedy has followed a terrorist operation in Kunduz in northeast Afghanistan highlights the need for unity, security and stability in the Islamic world, especially in the friendly and neighboring country of Afghanistan.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri said the “great and alarming tragedy” of the terrorist act in Kunduz in which scores of worshippers were killed or injured “caused sorrow and grief for Muslims of the world and all human beings as well."

The top general said the attack on worshippers on the Sayed Abad Mosque during Friday prayers “once again showed the danger of Takfiri terrorism produced in the think tanks of global Zionism.”

He added, “The spy agencies of the arrogant powers continue to target the Islamic Ummah, especially the nations that through resistance and endurance have caused the escape of the Great Satan and the terrorist and criminal America from their lands."

Gen. Bagheri also addressed the Afghan officials, advising them that it is highly expected that they would form an inclusive government in the near future and cleanse the country from the “filthy existence of the mercenary terrorists as the enemies of Islam” and beef up security so that the “honorable people of Afghanistan would return to normal life.”

The top military official also expressed the hope that Afghan authorities would quickly and seriously punish the perpetrators of this crime and take the necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of these tragedies.

On Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry again condemned the Friday terrorist attack in Afghanistan, saying what happened in Kunduz was an unprecedented act and that Iran believes that the Taliban have a responsibility to maintain security.

"Given the controlling of institutions and centers of power and the security and political centers, this is the reason why the Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly said that Afghanistan must be free of violence and terrorism," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference.

Khatibzadeh said that the “noble people of Afghanistan” are tired of terrorism and killing.

"What Afghanistan needs most is the realization of the will of the people to form an inclusive government that reflects its ethnic and demographic composition, and we believe that this is the only way to make Afghanistan a peaceful country and good neighbor to all countries in the region and a constructive player in international relations."

“Russia to partake in meeting on Afghanistan in Tehran”

Khatibzadeh also said: "In the first meeting held online by the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries, it was agreed to hold the next meeting with the presence of foreign ministers in Tehran, which is subject to preparation."

According to Fars, the senior diplomat stated that this issue was on the agenda.

"We do not know when we will be able to hold the meeting in-person in Tehran. At the same meeting, it was agreed that Russia be added to this group, and at Iran's suggestion, Russia will also be present at that meeting."

He also said that the Kremlin's invitation to Iran to participate in a meeting on Afghanistan in Russia was under consideration.



