TEHRAN — Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf met with his Swiss counterpart Andreas Aebi on Monday.

According to the ICANA website, the two discussed bilateral issues and ways to expand ties.

Aebi visited Tehran on Sunday afternoon.

Seyyed Nezamoddin Mousavi, spokesman for the presiding board of the parliament, greeted Aebi upon his arrival.



SA/PA