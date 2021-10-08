“How the Earth Shaped Human History” published in Persian

TEHRAN – British writer Lewis Dartnell’s book “Origins: How the Earth Shaped Human History” has been published in Persian.

Nashre No is the publisher of the book rendered into Persian by Sahar Yusefi and Mani Parsa.

When we talk about human history, we focus on great leaders, mass migration and decisive wars. But how has the Earth itself determined our destiny? How has our planet made us?

As a species, we are shaped by our environment. Geological forces drove our evolution in East Africa; mountainous terrain led to the development of democracy in Greece; and today voting behavior in the United States follows the bed of an ancient sea.

The human story is the story of these forces, from plate tectonics and climate change, to atmospheric circulation and ocean currents.

How are the Himalayas linked to the orbit of the Earth, and to the formation of the British Isles? By taking us billions of years into our planet’s past, Professor Lewis Dartnell tells us the ultimate origin story.

When we reach the point where history becomes science we see a vast web of connections that underwrites our modern world and helps us face the challenges of the future.

From the cultivation of the first crops to the founding of modern states, Origins reveals the Earth’s awesome impact on the shape of human civilizations.

James McConnachie, a journalist who works for the Sunday Times, called the book “a thrilling piece of Big History” and added, “Origins by Lewis Dartnell stands comparison with Yuval Noah Harari’s Sapiens.”

Dartnell is an astrobiology researcher and professor at the University of Westminster.

He has won several awards for his science writing, and contributes to the Guardian, The Times and New Scientist.

He has also written for television and appeared on BBC Horizon, Sky News and Wonders of the Universe, as well as National Geographic and History channels.

A tireless popularizer of science, his previous books include the bestselling “The Knowledge: How to Rebuild Our World from Scratch”.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Lewis Dartnell’s book “Origins: How the Earth Shaped Human History”.




