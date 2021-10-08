Iranian parliamentary team visits Rome for climate conference

TEHRAN – A parliamentary delegation from Iran visited Rome, Italy, to attend the preparatory meeting of UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), IRNA reported on Friday.

The preliminary meeting of the COP26 will be held on October 8-9 with the presence of the parliament speakers and MPs from 72 countries and 8 international organizations. The meeting is hosted by the Italian House of Representatives and collaboration of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the United Nations.

The conference will discuss issues such as global goals for tackling climate change, the green approach to improving living conditions during the COVID-19 outbreak, the financing global climate change policies and the role of parliaments in achieving the goals of the COP26.

At the final session of the conference, the initial draft of the final document of the UN Parliamentary Conference on Climate Change is to be adopted.

Hamid Bayat, the ambassador of the Iranian ambassador in Rome, welcomed the parliamentary delegation and held an official meeting with the team.

The ambassador, while explaining the existing capacities of Italy in the field of environment and modern agriculture, announced the readiness of the Italian authorities to cooperate in the fields of agriculture, environment and ways to deal with climate change with their Iranian counterparts.

Mehdi Farshadan, a member of the IPU Executive Council, and Alireza Nazari, a member of Agriculture Committee, highlighted the activities of the Iranian Parliament in dealing with climate change and the green approach to modern agriculture.

