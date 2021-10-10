Over 190 exhibitors attending Iran’s intl. industry exhibition

TEHRAN – The 21st International Industry Exhibition of Iran kicked off on Sunday at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds, IRNA reported.

As reported, over 190 domestic and foreign exhibitors from China, Turkey, and Germany are showcasing their latest industrial products and services in this four-day exhibition.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by the head of Iran International Exhibitions Company, several parliament members and the Chairman of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA)’s Industry committee.

The exhibition covers a variety of areas including machinery and production lines, industrial and workshop equipment, tools, advanced industries, industrial automation, technical services, engineering and consulting, safety and health equipment, sales and after-sales services, etc.

