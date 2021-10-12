Iran to mark 14th National Paralympic Day

TEHRAN – Iran’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC) will mark the 14th National Paralympic Day on Oct. 16.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the NPC will symbolically celebrate the Day in Tehran’s Olympic and Paralympic Academy.

The main goals of the National Paralympic Committee are to introduce the Paralympic Movement to the Iranian society, contribute to the inclusion of people with disabilities, change attitudes towards people with disabilities and provide them with social opportunities.

“We are going to motivate the Iranian families to participate in the National Paralympic Day. This day provides an opportunity to make them familiar with the Paralympic Movement,” Iran’s NPC secretary general Mohammad Tabe told the reporters in a conference held in the Paralympic Committee’s headquarters.

“The children with impairment should be encouraged to participate in the sports. The National Paralympic Day can help us to identify the talented children as well,” he added.

Iran first celebrated the National Paralympic Day in 2003 and was included in the National Calendar by a Presidential order in 2016.

At the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Iran ended 13th in the medals table with 12 golds, 11 silvers and one bronze.