Eshqi appointed as new head of SEO

TEHRAN- Members of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Council have elected Majid Eshqi as the new head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), Securities and Exchange News Agency (SENA) reported.

Eshqi, who was previously the Deputy Chairman of the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), replaced Mohammad-Ali Dehqan Dehnavi during a meeting of the mentioned council on Wednesday.

The new SEO’s head has been also a board member of Lotus Parsian Capital Financing Company and Noor Dena Development Investment.

EF/MA