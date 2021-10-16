National women’s health week highlights COVID fight

TEHRAN – The national women's health week (October 14-20) is being held in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic and with a theme of "Women, Health Management, COVID-19 fight".

In the light of the pandemic, like last year, the main issue of national women's health week 2021 is the management of pandemic by women in society and the family, ILNA reported on Saturday.

The health ministry has assigned each day of the week with a special theme as follows:

Saturday, October 14: Women, information management, and health literacy promotion during Coronavirus (receiving information from reliable sources, distinguishing reliable from unreliable sources, correct use and dissemination of information in virtual networks)

Sunday, October 15: Women, managing their own and the family's mental health in the pandemic (grief management, stress management, domestic violence, healthy family relationships, strengthening communication skills, supporting each other)

Monday, October 16: Women and healthy living management in COVID-19 (healthy eating, physical activity at home)

Tuesday, October 17: Women and social health in COVID-19 (poverty, unemployment, loss of family, women head of household, entrepreneurship opportunity, online business training for women)

Wednesday, October 18: Women and Reproductive Health in coronavirus pandemic (healthy marital relationships, pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding)

Thursday, October 19: Women and COVID-19 vaccination

Friday, October 20: Women and family health management (prevention of coronavirus transmission among family members)

FB/MG