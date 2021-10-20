“The People’s Republic of Amnesia” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – World-renowned journalist Louisa Lim’s 2014 book “The People’s Republic of Amnesia: Tiananmen Revisited” has been published in Persian.

Qoqnus is the publisher of the book translated by Masud Yusef-Hasirchin.

The nonfiction book published by Oxford University Press explores the lives of people who were affected by the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989 and the June 4 Tiananmen Square massacre in China.

Lim uses personal accounts to tell the story of the 1989 student protests and their aftermath.

The book contains stories of some of those affected by the 1989 student protests, reviewing the events from the perspectives of current and former military personnel, students, protesters and their relatives.

Some of the best-known interviewees are Wu’erkaixi, one of the student leaders of the protests; Zhang Xianling, co-founder of Tiananmen Mothers, and Bao Tong, former policy secretary to the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China.

Lim’s interest in writing the book arose from her curiosity “to discover how memories could be reformatted and how China’s population had become complicit in an act of mass amnesia.”

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Louisa Lim’s book “The People’s Republic of Amnesia: Tiananmen Revisited”.

