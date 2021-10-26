Iran deputy foreign minister to travel to Brussels Wednesday

TEHRAN — Ali Baqeri, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs, said on Monday that he will travel to Belgium on Wednesday to meet with Enrique Mora, who acts as coordinator for the Vienna nuclear talks on the part of the European Union.

“On Wednesday, I will meet with the JCPOA coordinator in Brussels to continue our talks on result-oriented negotiations.”

He added the continuation of the failed policy of “maximum pressure” certainly will not help remove the obstacles for talks to lift illegal sanctions on Iran. Rather, he said, it will only add to the complexities of the negotiations.

According to the diplomat, Iran is firm to negotiate a complete and effective lifting of illegal sanctions.