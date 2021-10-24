ECO secretary general meets Iran FM

TEHRAN - Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and the Economic Cooperation Organization’s new Secretary General Khosro Nazeri have held talks over ECO’s role in the region and in strengthening cooperation among member states.

Amir Abdollahian expressed satisfaction with the implementation of infrastructure and long-term projects in the fields of transportation, trade, finance and banking. He voiced hope that incomplete projects will be finished during Nazeri’s tenure, the Iranian foreign ministry said.

The Iranian foreign minister also voiced regret over the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan which is a key member of ECO.

Elsewhere, Amir Abdollahian referred to recent negotiations between Iran and the European Union in Tehran and Brussels, saying the nuclear talks between Iran and the 4+1 group of countries will soon resume.

In the meeting, ECO’s secretary general expressed pleasure with his trip to Iran.

Nazeri appreciated Iran’s effective help with his appointment as ECO’s chief and gave a report on the activities of the body including arrangements that are afoot to hold the ECO summit in Ashgabat on November 28 with the presidents of member states in attendance.

He underlined Iran’s key role in ECO and urged the Islamic Republic to continue supporting the important regional organization.

Amir Abdollahian reaffirmed Iran’s continued backing for ECO and its secretary general, expressing hope that in the Ashgabat summit which is expected to be attended by Iran’s president, key decisions will be made for development of regional cooperation.

It should be pointed out that Khosro Nazeri from Tajikistan was recently appointed as ECO’s secretary general.

