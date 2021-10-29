International fishery exhibition running in Tehran

TEHRAN- The Iranian capital is hosting the 5th International Fisheries Industry Exhibition (IFEX 2021) which kicked off at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Friday, IRIB reported.

Some 60 companies are participating in this four-day exhibition to showcase their latest products and achievements in the fishery industry.

As reported, the exhibition is aimed to provide a platform for exchanging ideas and developing technical and economic cooperation, marketing and promoting trade and production facilities in the domestic and international arena, promoting the exports of fishery products, introducing domestic and foreign developments in the fisheries industry, strengthening and improving the distribution system and facilitating trade relations, upgrading technical knowledge in production, processing, and marketing, introducing new potentials for creating more employment opportunities in the country's fisheries industry and also promoting seafood consumption.

The event covers a variety of areas including fishing equipment, processing of fishery products, ornamental fish farming and aquarium equipment, machinery for transporting aquatic and fishery products, aquaculture, and storage equipment, export-oriented fishery products, refrigeration facilities, aquaculture, and fish farming in cages, downstream marine industries, aquatic feed and supplements, sturgeon breeding, equipment and tools for water treatment, packaging industry, veterinary and pharmaceutical services, algae and leech breeders, electronic marketing for aquatic goods, weighing systems, as well as banks, credit institutions, and insurance companies.

It is worth noting that the exhibition was not held last year due to the restrictions created by the coronavirus pandemic. The fourth edition of the exhibition was held back in October 2019.

