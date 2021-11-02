Iran, Kazakhstan hold round table on “dialogue for peace”

TEHRAN— On November 2, 2021, an online round table "Interfaith dialogue for peace and understanding" was held in Tehran.

The event was organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Iran with the support of Nursultan Nazarbayev's Center for the Development of Interfaith and Intercivilizational Dialogue, with the active participation of the Organization for Cultural and Islamic Relations of Iran and the Iranian Embassy in Kazakhstan.

The round table was attended by the Vice Minister of Information and Social Development S. Egizbayev, Chairman of the Center for Interfaith and intercultural dialogue of the Organization for Cultural and Islamic Relations of the Islamic Republic of Iran G. Suleimani, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Iran A. Orazbay, Ambassador of Iran to Kazakhstan M. Saber, Deputy Mufti of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kazakhstan E. Ongarov, Deputy Head of the International Organization of Religious Studies in Qum X . Abdipur, Head of the NJSC “Kazakhstan Institute of Social Development“ Rukhani Zhagyru ”K. Maigeldinov, Head of the Department for Islamic, Orthodox Christian and Protestant Religions of the Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue of the Organization for Cultural and Islamic Relations of the IRI Ms. Z. Rashidbeigi and other experts you are of two countries.

Representatives of IRNA, Tehran Times, Iran News, Iran daily, Asia, Iran, and other media also took part in this event.

Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan S.Yegizbayev officially opened the round table and officially opened the round table and spoke about the achievements of Kazakhstan over 30 years of independence, including the importance of interreligious dialogue.