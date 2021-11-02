Iran win five medals on first day of U23 Wrestling World Championships finals

TEHRAN - Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers claimed five medals on the first day of finals at the United World Wrestling Under-23 World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Tuesday.

Amin Mirzazadeh, who missed the World Championships in Oslo last month with coronavirus, beat Armenian David Ovasapyan 2-1 in the 130kg final bout.

Pouya Dadmarz and Amin Kaviyaninejad in the 55kg and 72kg won two silver medals.

Dadmarz lost to Russian Mavlud Rizmanov 3-1. And Kaviyaninejad was defeated against Tamas Levai of Hungary 5-1.

Alireza Nejati and Naser Alizadeh also took two bronze medals at the 63kg and 87kg categories.

Nejati defeated Georgii Tibilov of Russia 8-0 and Alizadeh beat Temuri Tchkuaselidze of Georgia by superiority 15-7.