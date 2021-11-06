Iran freestylers win four medals in U23 World Wrestling Championships

TEHRAN – Iranian freestyle wrestlers claimed four medals in the penultimate day of the U23 World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Saturday.

Amirali Azarpira won a gold medal in the 97kg weight class after beating Radu Lefter of Moldova 7-3.

Bronze medal went to American Jonathan Aiello and Ukraine’s Danylo Stasiuk.

In the 57kg class, Ahmad Mohammadnejad seized a bronze medal. Azerbaijan’s Aliabbas Rzazade won the gold medal in the class after defeating Kyrgyzstan’s Bekbolot Myrzanazar Uulu.

Aliakbar Fazli won a bronze in the 70kg. Ernazar Akmataliev of Kyrgyzstan beat Armenian Vazgen Tevanyan to win gold.

And Ali Savadkouhi took Iran’s third bronze medal in the competition in the 79kg. Magomed Magomaev defeated Ramazan Sari of Turkey in the final.