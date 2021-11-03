Iran Greco-Roman runners-up at U23 Worlds

TEHRAN – Iran Greco-Roman team finished in second place at the 2021 U23 World Wrestling Championships held in Belgrade, Serbia.

Russia won the Greco-Roman team title, thanks to the two gold medals on Wednesday, which propelled them to 190 points. Iran finished second with 155 points, while Georgia ended up on the podium in third place with 105 points.

Iranian wrestlers Mehdi Mohsennejad and Mohammadjavad Rezaei won two silver medals in the 60kg and 67kg in the final day of the competition.

Amin Mirzazadeh won a gold medal in the 130kg Tuesday night.

Pouya Dadmarz and Amin Kaviyaninejad claimed two silvers in the 55kg and 72kg.

Alireza Nejati and Naser Alizadeh also took two bronze medals at the 63kg and 87kg categories.