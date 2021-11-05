Taliban's education delegation to travel to Iran

TEHRAN — During a meeting between Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Bahador Aminian and the caretaker Afghan higher education minister, it was decided that a Taliban delegation would visit Iran to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, ISNA reported on Friday.

According to the news website of the Afghan Ministry of Higher Education of Afghanistan, caretaker minister Alhaj Mawlawi Abdul Baqi Haqqani commended Iran for its cooperation in the field of higher education.

The Afghan official noted, "We have now begun our efforts for the prosperity our country and in this regard we need the cooperation of Iran."

In order to create educational opportunities for Afghan immigrants in Iran and strengthen cooperation between the two countries and scholarships, a technical team from the Afghan Ministry of Higher Education will travel to Iran to work on these issues jointly with related Iranian officials, the ministry said.

Ambassador Aminian, while assuring the Afghan said about the educational cooperation, said that according to the priorities of Afghanistan, Iran is ready to cooperate with the team from the ministry and will share its experiences with them.