Hossein Shiva appointed NITC’s new managing director

TEHRAN – Hossein Shiva has been appointed as the new managing director of the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC), the company’s Public Relations Department announced.

NITC’s new managing director holds a Ph.D. in Systems Management from Imam Hossein University and a Master's degree in Marine Engineering from Shahid Chamran University in Ahvaz. He is also a lecturer at Kharazmi University.

Shiva, who was previously a member of the NITC Board of Directors and also the company’s deputy managing director, was appointed to the post replacing Nasrollah Sardashti, who was the managing director of the company since March 2018.

He has also served as the advisor to the president on petroleum affairs, the secretary of the economic committee of the Supreme National Security Council, the advisor to the Oil Ministry, the member of the board of directors of the Iranian Central Oil Fields Company, and member of the board of directors at National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company.

NITC, which operates the largest tanker fleet in the Middle East and has the world’s largest fleet of supertankers, transports Iranian crude and also acts as an independent entity in contracts with foreign concerns for crude oil transportation based on prevailing international freight rates.

