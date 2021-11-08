New managing director outlines NITC’s goals, priorities

TEHRAN – Hossein Shiva, who was appointed as the new head of the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) recently, has outlined the major programs, goals, and priorities of the company during his tenure.

As reported by the NITC’s Office of Public Relations, Shiva has underlined preparing a guideline for the company’s scientific development, updating the strategic roadmap of the company’s general development, increasing the entity’s global competitiveness and sustainable wealth creation as NITC’s most important priorities during his tenure.

Improving welfare and the quality of life of the employees is another priority of the company, according to the official.

He further mentioned the renovation and upgrading of the country’s tanker fleet, saying: “In addition to renovating and modernizing the fleet, which will be based on scientific, technical and economic studies, maintaining and, if necessary, developing the capacity of the oil, gas and chemical fleet will be pursued by conducting strategic studies in technical, economic and marketing fields.”

“Increasing sustainable productivity, creativity, and innovation as well as improving the quality of life of employees are three general goals of the National Iranian Oil Company which are set to increase the company’s competitiveness and wealth in order to build a better, more competitive, and more dynamic future,” he stressed.

