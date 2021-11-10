Foreign Ministry official consults with Kurdistan region PM

TEHRAN — The Iraqi Kurdistan region Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, met with visiting Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari in Erbil on Monday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed economic relations and trade exchanges between Erbil and Tehran.

The meeting, which was also attended by Nasrallah Rashnoudi, Iran's Consulate General in Erbil, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the Iraqi Kurdistan region and Iran, especially in areas of economy, trade and investment opportunities.

Barzani and Safari also discussed developments in the region, relations between Erbil and Baghdad, and some other issues of mutual interest.

Removing the barriers against expansion of ties, supporting Iranian companies’ presence in implementing strategic projects, and joint investments in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, and completing the launch of several border crossings were also discussed at the meeting.

Safari also had a meeting with governors-general and other officials of Suleimaniyah and Halabja provinces as well as several economic agents of the Kurdistan region on Sunday.

The official also attended non-oil exports development working group meeting in the Parvizkhan border crossing and the meeting of Iranian companies working in Suleimaniyah and Kirkuk provinces of Iraq to explore expansion of non-oil exports to the Kurdistan region.

Safari’s visit was the second of its kind between Iranian and Iraqi officials on Monday.

In an unannounced meeting on Monday, Iran’s Quds Force Chief Esmaeil Qaani met with Iraqi President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi who escaped an assassination attempt on Sunday.

Stressing the importance of stability and unity in Iraq, Qaani warned any action that threatens the security of Iraq must be avoided.

He also emphasized the need to respond to the demands of the Iraqi people and the protesters to the election results within the framework of law.

In his meeting with al-Kadhimi, the Quds Force chief strongly condemned the failed assassination attempt against the prime minister. Qaani also said Tehran is ready to help investigate the incident.

In a failed assassination attempt, a suicide drone hit the Iraqi Prime Minister’s residence in the early hours of Sunday.

The Iraqi military called it an assassination attempt and stressed that al-Kadhimi escaped the attempt safe and sound.

