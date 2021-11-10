Iran gets UNSCEAR full membership for environmental health

TEHRAN - The United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation (UNSCEAR), has admitted Iran as a full member aiming to enhance cooperation to protect public and environmental health against harmful effects of atomic radiation.

According to the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations, the decision to admit Iran as a full member was declared following several rounds of intensive negotiations on a draft resolution submitted by Australia. The resolution was approved by a unanimous vote on Tuesday, Press TV reported.

Before full membership, Iran had observer status in the scientific committee.

Iran launched its bid to join the UNSCEAR in 2011, and, despite some serious opposition, could gain an observer membership six years later.

UNSCEAR was set up by a resolution of the United Nations General Assembly in 1955. It was established solely to “define precisely the present exposure of the population of the world to ionizing radiation.”

A secretariat, located in Vienna and functionally linked to the UN Environment Program, organizes the annual sessions and manages the preparation of documents for the Committee's scrutiny.

UNSCEAR initially had 15 member states. Twelve others joined later on. The number will now increase to 31 following the accession of Iran and three other countries.

