Global community reacts to Israeli atrocities

TEHRAN — In an attempt to stop the continuous human rights violations by the Zionists, the Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) of the United Nations approved six anti-Israel texts concerning the Palestine issue on November 9.

The committee plans to complete action on all outstanding drafts and conclude its substantive session on Thursday, November 11, as per fourth committee’s report.

“Assistance to Palestine refugees” (document A/C.4/75/L.9), “Operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East” (document A/C.4/76/L.13), “Palestine refugees’ properties and their revenues” (document A/C.4/76/L.14), “Work of the Special Committee to Investigate Israeli practices and settlement activities affecting the rights of the Palestinian people and other Arabs of the occupied territories” (document A/C.4/76/L.7), “The occupied Syrian Golan”, and a draft resolution titled “Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan” were approved by the committee.

In the meeting, Iran’s representative, Mohammad Reza Sahraei, said the adoption of all the resolutions in the current cluster demonstrates that members of the committee support the rights of the people of Palestine and condemn the illegal activities of the occupying regime.

“Unfortunately, that regime’s non-compliance has prevented the international community from finding a resolution to the conflict. The developments of recent years show that Palestinians have no choice but to resist the occupying Power,” he added, according to the UN website.

Ironically, the only members voting against these texts and drafts were the U.S. as the biggest supporter of Israel, and Canada, a country which new revelations of its physical, sexual and mental abuse of indigenous children shocked the world.

The Israeli regime has been constantly violating human rights for the past 70 years, and the biggest shame is that they are proud of their atrocities.

On October 30, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan tore the human rights council's yearly report to pieces on the podium of the General Assembly, copycatting the gesture of former Zionist regime’s ambassador Chaim Herzog who did the same in 1975 when the UN declared Zionism a form of racism.

Over 200 Palestinians have been massacred during the tensions in East Jerusalem in May 2021. Gaza health officials put the Palestinian death toll at 212, including 61 children and 36 women, when the Israelis began to evict Palestinians from their homes in the most brutal way possible.

Violation of human rights in Sheikh Jarrah was very obvious. Amnesty International strongly protested the move, saying it was alarming.

“Evidence gathered by Amnesty International reveals a chilling pattern of Israeli forces using abusive and wanton force against largely peaceful Palestinian protesters in recent days. Some of those injured in the violence in East Jerusalem include bystanders or worshippers making Ramadan prayers,” said Saleh Higazi, Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International on May 10.

“The latest violence brings into sharp focus Israel’s sustained campaign to expand illegal Israeli settlements and step up forced evictions of Palestinian residents- such as those in Sheikh Jarrah – to make way for Israeli settlers. These forced evictions are part of a continuing pattern in Sheikh Jarrah, they flagrantly violate international law and would amount to war crimes.”

In their most recent violation of international law, Israelis violated the Lebanese airspace to launch attacks against Syria.

Israel launched new airstrikes on central and western Syria using Lebanese airspace early on November 9, injuring at least two Syrian soldiers.

“At about 7:16pm (17:16 GMT) this evening, the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack from the direction of north of Beirut,” the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) said in a statement.

The SAA went on to say that the country’s aerial defense system downed most of the Israeli missiles.

The air strikes also caused damage in Lebanon, with at least one woman injured and several homes damaged when parts from Syria’s anti-aircraft missiles fell to the ground in the northeastern village of Sahlat al-Maa, near the Lebanese-Syrian border.

This marks the third time in the span of two weeks that Israel has launched airstrikes against Syria, when Israeli drones bombarded the outskirts of Damascus on October 30 and November 3.



SA/PA