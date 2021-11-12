Marching towards victory in Marib

TEHRAN — As the Yemeni armed forces close in on the strategic city of Marib, Saudis are about to lose everything, and here is why.

Sources told Al-Mayadeen that the Yemeni forces began securing the Hodeidah Airport roundabout along with dozens of sites.



The multiple forces of the Saudi coalition withdrew from large parts in Al-Saleh City, Kilo 16, the Thabet Brothers Complex, east of Al-Hodeidah City, Al-Manzar in the vicinity of the Hodeidah Airport, and areas of Al-Nakhilah, Al-Shujaira, Qudbah, Al-Juraibah, Al-Taif and other areas in Al-Durayhimi district, south of the coastal governorate on the Red Sea, west of Yemen.

The same sources told Al-Mayadeen that the withdrawal of the multiple forces of the Saudi coalition from the Kilo 16 region will soon reopen the international road linking Sana'a and the city of Hodeidah.

Al-Mayadeen also quoted local sources that the withdrawal of the Salafist Brigades and Tariq Saleh forces of the Saudi-led coalition may be intended to strengthen Mansour Hadi, the deposed president of Yemen and the collapsed Islah party on the fronts of the city of Marib in northeastern Yemen, by sending those forces to Shabwa governorate, adjacent to Marib from the eastern side.

Until now, the multiple forces of the Saudi coalition have not explained the reason for their sudden withdrawal from the front lines of the southern and eastern fronts of the city of Hodeidah, after about 3 years of controlling those fronts.

In Marib governorate, the bloody hit-and-run battles continue between the Yemeni armed forces and the forces of the deposed President Hadi and the Islah party backed by the Saudi-coalition air power. The battles are underway in the areas separating the districts of Juba and Wadi Ubaidah, south of the city of Marib.

Also, military sources revealed that the Ansarallah forces and their allies have had advancements towards important areas south and east of the Wadi Obaida district.

The sources added that the forces are now stationed at the outskirts of the southern neighborhoods of Marib city, after the humiliating retreat of large numbers of Saudi mercenaries to the city center.

The Yemeni forces launched a large operation called Operation Rabi Al Nasr. It was launched in two phases.

During the second phase, the armed forces liberated a total area of 1100 km2, according to Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni forces.

During a series of tweets posted on November 2, he said that Al-Juba and Jabal Murad districts in Marib governorate were liberated in the second phase of the Rabi Al Nasr Operation.

Saree also unraveled the details of the second phase the operation, in which a reported 159 airstrikes were carried out.

“Most of these raids targeted Juba, Rahba and Harib districts. Our air defense succeeded in carrying out 86 confrontation operations,” he added.

In the tweets, he outlined the results of the operation, saying that at least 200 coalition troops were killed in the second phase of the operation, while reportedly 550 others were injured. Large quantities of medium and light weapons were also purportedly seized.

Several local tribes in Marib province have agreed to surrender and allow the liberation of the oil-rich province, which is considered the last base of the Saudi-led coalition.

A strategic city rich with oil and gas, the liberation of Marib is a key point in advantage of the Ansarallah movement.

The liberation of the last base of the Saudis clearly shows that Ansarallah not only has not been weakened after seven years, but also it has gained more power.