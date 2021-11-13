Gigantic flower carpet unveiled in central Iran

TEHRAN – The largest flower carpet ever made in West Asia has recently been unveiled in Mahallat which is known as a hectic hub of flower gardens, Markazi province’s tourism chief has announced.

Flowers from 200,000 varieties are used in the carpet, which covers 800 meters and was unveiled on Thursday on the sidelines of the local thanksgiving and pomegranate festival, Mostafa Marzban said on Saturday.

Mahallat Municipality, flower and plant producers union, and a group of social and cultural heritage activists designed and arranged the flower carpet, the official added.

Furthermore, the official invited people interested in floras to grasp the opportunity and pay a visit to the “work of art”.

The oldest and perhaps most beautiful evidence of flower bouquets in Iran is found in the stone carvings of the UNESCO-registered Persepolis. Over 2500 years old, the stone carvings show Darius I (550 – 486 BC), holding the scepter of authority in one hand and a lotus flower with two buds in his right hand, a symbol of royalty.

Pomegranate festival

During autumn, lots of pomegranate farmers hold festivals to thank God and to celebrate the harvest season.

The festivals include local foods and games as well as other recreational activities and performances.

Pomegranate is of numerous benefits. It both relieves hunger and improves digestion. Pomegranates themselves can vary in color from deep red to yellow flushed with pink.

Pomegranate juice can reduce inflammation in the gut and improve digestion. It may be beneficial for people with inflammatory bowel diseases.

Pomegranate juice contains higher levels of antioxidants than most other fruit juices. Pomegranate juice is in the running as the most heart-healthy juice. It appears to protect the heart and arteries.

