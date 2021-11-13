EU agency appreciates IRCS for humanitarian services

TEHRAN – The European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations has appreciated the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) for its humanitarian services, IRNA reported.

Tahin Tamangoda, the director of the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, during her visit to Tehran, emphasized her support for the IRCS humanitarian programs, according to the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

Disaster management is a top priority and the exchange of information and technical knowledge between counterparts and agencies of the United Nations, the International Federation, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and non-governmental organizations is important and we do our best to support humanitarian programs in the face of sanctions, she explained.

Despite sanctions, the IRCS has supported the vaccination program in order to contain coronavirus by importing vaccines, and has made screening and vaccinating Afghan refugees a priority. Health and food services are also provided to Afghan refugees in the country, she said.

IRCS services worldwide

At present, the Iranian Red Crescent Society provides medical services to people in 13 Asian, African, and Latin American countries.

Currently, some 14 medical facilities are offering humanitarian, relief, and health services to the deprived people in 13 countries, including Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates, Bolivia, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Congo, Kenya, Lebanon, Mali, Niger, and Ecuador.

The IRCS polyclinic center includes various departments such as laboratory, pharmacy, radiology and physiotherapy, and general practitioners along with obstetricians, gynecologists, internal medicine, pediatrics, ophthalmologists, and dentists.

One of the most important points in establishing medical centers abroad is that all of these centers are self-governing and earn their income by providing services to patients in the mentioned countries,” Karim Hemmati, IRCS head, noted on January 13.

FB/MG