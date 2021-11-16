Tehran hosting intl. home appliance exhibit

TEHRAN- The 21st edition of Iran’s International Home Appliance Manufacturers Exhibition (HAMex 2021) was inaugurated in Tehran on Tuesday.

The event will be held at the place of Tehran Permeant International Fairgrounds until Friday.

Over the past few years, the Iranian government has been following a new strategy for supporting domestic production to neutralize the impacts of the U.S. sanctions while reducing the reliance of the economy on oil revenues.

The home appliances sector has been one of the pioneers in this regard and like many other areas, the production of home appliances has witnessed a significant rise in the past two years so that this industry’s production capacity increased by 24 percent in the past Iranian year, and by 10 percent in its preceding year.

In early April, the secretary of the Association of Industries of Household Appliances of Iran said, “We expected to produce about 12 million units, including small and large appliances in the previous year, however, the figure increased to about 15 million by the yearend, registering a 24 percent growth compared to the preceding year.”

“We also had good growth in after-sales service, product quality improvement, indigenization and exports, so that last year $345 million worth of home appliance products were exported,” Abbas Hashemi added.

Pointing to the advantages of home appliance industry in Iran, the official said: “Production of home appliances in the country is an advantage considering cheap energy and workforce and the country’s geographical situation”, he noted.

The latest data released by the Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry indicate that manufacturing of home appliances in Iran has risen 9.7 percent during the first half of the present Iranian calendar year (March 21-Septemebr 22), as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

The ministry’s data put the six-month home appliance output at 2.294 million sets.

MA/MA