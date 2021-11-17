Kermanshah to generate tens of tourism jobs

TEHRAN – Nine tourism-related projects, which are planned to be carried out across the western province of Kermanshah are estimated to generate 135 jobs upon their completion, the provincial tourism chief has announced.

The projects will be implemented in the cities of Kermanshah, Javanrud, Harsin, and Islamabad-e-Gharb, Jabbar Gohari said on Tuesday.

A budget of 2.4 trillion rials ($58.4 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) will be channeled into the projects, which include accommodation centers, tourist complexes, traditional restaurants, and hotel hospitals, the official explained.

Kermanshah embraces a variety of awe-inspiring historical sites, of which Bisotun and Taq-e Bostan are both on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Inscribed into the base of a towering cliff, Taq-e Bostan comprises extraordinary Sassanian bas-reliefs of ancient victorious kings divide opinions. Late afternoon is the best time to visit, as the cliff turns a brilliant orange in the setting sun, which then dies poetically on the far side of the duck pond.

Bisotun is a patchwork of immense yet impressive life-size carvings depicting King Darius I and several other figures. UNESCO has it that Bisotun bears outstanding testimony to the important interchange of human values on the development of monumental art and writing, reflecting ancient traditions in monumental bas-reliefs.

ABU/AFM