Iran, Indonesia have great potential for trade co-op: ambassador

TEHRAN – Indonesian Ambassador to Tehran Ronny Prasetyo Yuliantoro has said Iran and Indonesia have great potential for economic cooperation, IRNA reported.

Yuliantoro made the remarks on Thursday, during a visit to an international food industry exhibition in Khorasan Razavi Province, IRNA reported.

“We are trying to establish a close relationship between Iranian and Indonesian businessmen in order for them to get to know each other better and to pave the way for the development of trade relations between the two countries,” the ambassador said.

The official pointed to the holding of exhibitions, especially exhibitions in the field of industry, as a good opportunity for the traders of different countries to know more about each other's capabilities and capacities.

He expressed hope that Indonesian traders and producers will be able to attend the Iranian food industry exhibitions in the coming years.

