Iran helped Poles fighting for independence: Polish historian

TEHRAN – A Polish historian says Iran helped the Poles striving for independence to find a safe refuge on the way back to Poland during the Second World War.

“Iran helped Poles fighting for independence to find a safe haven on the way of many of our citizens back to Poland,” Michal Klosowski tells the Tehran Times.

“These Poles found refuge in Iran at that time and were kindly received by the authorities and residents,” he explains.

Pointing to the number of people who were trying to cross Iran on their way to Poland, Klosowski notes, “Isfahan, the historical capital of Persia, even gained the name of the ‘city of Polish children’ during the Second World War!”

This was the starting point of lasting friendship between Iranian people and the Poles; however, the ties between the two countries dates back five centuries ago.

“Our countries have longer relations than those linking Poland with some of our European neighbors!” he explains.

He added, “545 years ago, Persia was the initiating party of those bilateral relations.”



Following is the text of the interview:

Q: Most of the Iranian people’s acquaintance with the Poles and Poland dates back to World War II, when non-military refugees, mostly women and children, were transferred from the Soviet Union to Iran across the Caspian Sea. Could you update us about the details of this historical event?

A: There was no Poland on the map those days. Poles escaping from Russia at that time were mostly soldiers of General Wladyslaw Anders Second's Corps, captured by the Soviet Russians in 1939 and then released under the Sikorski-Majski pact. They had Poland in their hearts and that was the purpose of their journey to return to Poland and to restore independence to Poland in occupied Europe.

These people were well welcomed in Iran. Iran was a first stop for evacuees from what was then Russia, a stop on their way back to Poland, a first stop to independence. The refugees from Soviet Russia at that time came to Iran to return to Poland, many of them after a stop in Iran went via Syria, Palestine and Italy back to Poland. After all, General Wladyslaw Anders' army fought on the Italian front, fighting the Germans, for example at Monte Cassino in 1944.

When I visited the Polish Dulab cemetery near Tehran a few years ago, I was struck by the nature of this necropolis: it is a military cemetery. Of course, there are also the graves of others, including children who died while crossing the Caspian Sea or because of the hardships of the journey. After all, the army evacuated from Russia was accompanied by civilians and other people, especially children. It is very well documented by Polish artist and writer, Jozef Czapski. Those who could not stand the hardships of the further journey, the so-called "Children of Isfahan” stayed in Iran and found refuge there, found home. In fact, a huge wave of Poles arrived in Iran - mainly soldiers of the Second Corps of General Wladyslaw Anders, formed in Russia at that time. These Poles found refuge in Iran at that time and were kindly received by the authorities and residents. In total, it was approx. 120 thousand. Polish citizens, including approx. 40 thousand civilians. Polish schools, cultural institutions and centers of Polish life began to emerge. Isfahan, the historical capital of Persia, even gained those times a name of the "city of Polish children" during the Second World War! This is the basis of a lasting friendship between Iran and Poland; Iran helped Poles fighting for independence to find a safe haven on the way of many of our citizens back to Poland.

“It (Iran) is a country that has always fascinated Poland and Poles.” Q: Among notable Poles living in 19th-century Iran were poet Aleksander Chodzko and Ignacy Pietraszewski, who translated the Zoroastrian Avesta into Polish. How could the Polish figures who lived in Iran or visited here introduce Persian culture to the Poles? What are the most important cases of cultural exchanges between Iran and Poland?

A: Iran is known in Poland for its ancient culture and beautiful handicrafts. But not only! It is a country that has always fascinated Poland and Poles. We recently in 2020 celebrated the 545th anniversary of Polish-Iranian diplomatic relations. Our countries have longer relations than those linking Poland with some of our European neighbors!

545 years ago, Persia was the initiating party of those bilateral relations. Our countries were then divided by the Ottoman Empire and we were then favored by the principle that "my neighbor's neighbor is my friend". The Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth was then a great power, hence the extensive political, economic and cultural contacts that were maintained for centuries. Today, for example, we can read the correspondence of the Persian ruler Abbas I the Great (1587-1629), with King Zygmunt III Vasa, in which the rulers assured themselves of friendship and willingness to develop peaceful contacts because both were great countries. Later, in the second half of the 17th century, Persia, as well as the Ottoman Empire, did not recognize the partition of Poland, and we the Poles are still really grateful for that! After Poland regained independence in 1918, contacts were renewed. We also now have a common neighbor, Russia. It is still, demanding neighborhood, but not only because of that we should remember our great, historical relations and work to improve them. It is worthwhile, beneficial for both, that Poland and Iran have good relations, as they used to.

Q: As a country that has tasted displacement, how do you read the migrant crisis at Poland's borders? How do you see the reaction of the Polish government and what is the attitude of the European Union in this regard?

A: Polish visas are being given at the Polish Consulate in Minsk as well as in the other Polish Consulates in other Belarusian cities, or even at other Polish representations that are dedicated to this. If someone goes to another country, the consulate of that country should seek help and apply for the appropriate documents. There is a legal way to obtain such documents.

Unfortunately, today those seeking refuge in the European Union have become hostages to the regime of Alexander Lukashenka, which is thus trying to put pressure on the entire European Union, weaponing the suffering of the people looking for a better life. And yet, the European Community is aware of this and acts in two ways: on the one hand, it tries to help migrants trapped at the Belarusian-Polish border, and on the other, supports Poland for how is it acting and protecting the Polish - and European - border.

Q: What are the main areas of cooperation between Poland and the Islamic Republic of Iran? Which areas have been neglected so far?

A: Definitely, cultural and scientific cooperation are one of the most important these days. When I was visiting Iran a few years ago I remembered a huge interest in cultural projects related to Polish cinema, theater, music, and visual arts. I was amazed how many people were familiar with Stefan Kieslowski’s movies or Zygmunt Bauman’s philosophy…

Iran is a country that in my opinion needs technology, consumer goods and industrial goods. Poland has a chance to become one of their suppliers to the great country of Iran. On the other hand, some very high-quality agricultural products, such as papayas and pistachios, imported to Poland from Iran, are very well known as well as the petrochemical products. The market potential is huge, and I would love to see a growing economic relation between our two countries. There is definitely a lot to discover!

Q: How do you evaluate Poland’s approach towards West Asia? Some experts say Poland is going to bet more on Arab states rather than Iran in its West Asia policy.

A: Today it is necessary to try to clearly define and clarify the Polish position towards the Middle East (West Asia), as well as for the whole Muslim World as a cultural and geopolitical identity. It should be considered how to shape the policy towards the growing number of Muslims emigrating to Europe and what Polish policy should be created in view of the growing role of the Middle East (West Asia), especially Iran in global supply chains.

To do so, Poland can learn from the potential offered to Poland by the native Muslim minority (Polish Tatars) living in Podlasie region from many, many years. That should counteract the excessive outflow of Saudi Arabia on the population of the Polish Muslims.