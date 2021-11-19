New developments in Iran-Azerbaijan economic ties reviewed

TEHRAN - Iranian entrepreneurs, investors, and industrialists living in Baku discussed the latest developments in economic and trade relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, ISNA reported on Friday.

The meeting was attended by economic experts, the Iranian ambassador to Baku, and the commercial attaché of the Iranian embassy.

The participants discussed ways to strengthen economic ties and remove existing barriers.

At the meeting it was decided to continue these meetings. The Iranian ambassador also dedicated one day in a week specifically to Iranians, especially businessmen and entrepreneurs, to examine the problems, remove obstacles and facilitate trade and economic exchanges.