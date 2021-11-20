Iran's entry in six-party talks will help stabilize South Caucasus: MP

TEHRAN - A member of the parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has said that Iran's participation in the six-party talks on the South Caucasus conflict would bring security and stability back to the region, IRIB news agency reported on Saturday.

Reacting to an emphasis by Russia and Turkey on Iran's participation in the "Caucasus 3+3" talks, Fada-Hossein Maleki said: "What is happening near the northern borders of our country is a matter of concern."

The representative of Zahedan in the parliament said the armed conflicts between Baku and Yerevan were provoked by the Israelis.

Pointing out that Iran is the power with no rival in the region and its presence in the six-party Caucasus talks will be very effective, the MP stated: "Iran has deep-rooted historical ties with the Republic of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia and Turkey which is also an important component of providing a ground for compromise."

The parliamentarian highlighted that easing tension between the countries of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan could lead to restoring security and stability to the South Caucasus region.

Maleki, a former diplomat, noted: "We hope that the ‘Caucasus 3+3’ talks will lead to favorable results so that we can witness regional synergy."