Iranian humanitarian aid reaches Afghanistan

TEHRAN — Neda Mohammad Nadim, Commander of Nangarhar Police, on Saturday confirmed that Iran’s humanitarian aid has reached Nangarhar.

The local security official made the remarks in a meeting with Majid Sadeghi Dolatabadi, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Jalalabad.

According to a statement issued by the Nangarhar provincial press office, the meeting was held at Nangarhar airport about Iran's humanitarian aid to the Afghan people.

The statement said, "A plane carrying humanitarian aid from Iran is scheduled to arrive at Nangarhar airport soon and the aid will be distributed to the families of the martyrs and the wounded."

Recently, Seyyed Hassan Mortazavi, Iran’s Deputy Ambassador to Afghanistan, said that twelve aid cargoes carrying Iranian aid have been delivered to the people of Afghanistan.

He noted that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has emphasized the continuation of humanitarian assistance to “the oppressed” people of Afghanistan.

Mortazavi also noted that the humanitarian aid from the Islamic Republic to the people of Afghanistan has been continuing over the past three months, during the time that Afghanistan has been the scene of drastic political changes.

The Iranian diplomat also stated that the aid from the Islamic Republic has increased, especially after the terrorist attacks in the provinces of Kunduz and Kandahar.

On August 15, the Taliban movement rose to power by taking over Kabul.

They announced an interim cabinet on September 7.



