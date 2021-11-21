IRGC to be supplied with three new warships

TEHRAN – The naval unit of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy will be supplied with three new warships in the current Iranian year, which ends on March 20, 2022.

Speaking at a cultural ceremony in Tehran on Sunday, IRGC Navy chief Alireza Tangsiri said one of the warships will have the capability to launch missiles with a range of 300 kilometers.

Rear Admiral Tangsiri said the IRGC and the Defense Ministry are cooperatively building two advanced warships named after two martyrs, General Mohammad Nazeri and Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

The Nazeri warship will be 55-meters long and the Soleimani 65 meters, he explained.

Another military vessel is being built by a knowledge-based company, the commander said. The vessel, which is furnished with sea-to-air missiles with a range of 300 km, can carry helicopters and reach a velocity of 35 knots, Tasnim reported.

Last week, IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami said his forces have obtained modern naval technologies and they have managed to enhance the quality of combat vessels.

“The vessels that constitute the real nature of our tactic have strategic messages in the sea,” he noted, adding that the process of enhancing the IRGC’s capabilities is unstoppable.