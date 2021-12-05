Iran-Pakistan maritime cooperation can lead strategic ties: Navy official

TEHRAN — An Iranian Navy official said on Sunday that Iran-Pakistan naval interactions will lead to deep and strategic relations between the two friendly and neighboring countries.

Speaking during a ceremony held for the arrival of the Pakistani fleet to the first naval zone of the Iranian Navy in Bandar Abbas, Captain Qader Vazifeh also said these naval interactions surely prove that regional countries, especially the friendly and Muslim ones, can manage their own region, IRNA reported.

The Navy official went on to say that there is no need for the presence of trans-regional forces in the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Vazifeh expressed hope that these relations and naval visits would become more recurrent.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Tehran, Rahim Hayat Qureshi , and Defense Attaché Imran Kashif were present in the welcoming ceremony.



For his part, the commander of the Pakistani fleet said, “This fleet consists of three ships that has now entered Bandar Abbas.”

Admiral Reyhan added, “Our presence here will increase interactions between the two countries.”

The Pakistani fleet, consisting of three warships, docked in the 1st naval zone of the Iranian Navy in Bandar Abbas on Sunday morning and will stay there until Wednesday.

After the military ceremony, Admiral Reyhan was personally welcomed by the commander of the 1st naval zone of the Iranian Navy.

This is the second visit by the Pakistan Navy to Bandar Abbas in the current year. The fleet traveled to Bandar Abbas on April 3-6.

The purpose of the trip was to strengthen military-diplomatic relations between Iran and Pakistan.

