IRGC chief says Iran firm to boost military power on ‘daily basis’

TEHRAN - Iran is determined to broaden its military power on a ‘daily basis’, the IRGC commander said on Saturday.

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks during a ceremony in which 110 new speedboats were delivered the IRGC Navy’s fleet in southern port of Bandar Abbas on the shores of the Persian Gulf.

The fact that these new speed boats are coming into service are a proof that Iran is increasing its military prowess based on the strategy it has devised, Salami remarked.

Calling such an approach a “strategic logic”, the senior commander added, “Such enhancement of power is taking place quite purposefully and intelligently,” Tasnim reported.

The presence of extra-regional countries in Muslim territories has made Iran resolute to keep increasing its military power on a daily basis, the major general remarked in an open reference to presence of U.S. forces in northeast Syria and Israel’s continued annexation of the Palestinian lands.

The IRGC commander went on to say that Iran has taken the path to true independence, which is in line with the strategy to make U.S. sanctions on the Islamic Republic ineffective.

In comments in August, the chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces described the constant improvement of defense capabilities as a fundamental strategy, noting that maintaining security in a delicate region would be impossible without self-reliant military power.