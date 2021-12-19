Iran, Sweden exchange views on brokering ceasefire, ending blockade on Yemen

TEHRAN - Peter Semneby, Sweden’s special envoy for Yemen, held talks on Saturday with Ali Asghar Khaji, the senior advisor to the Iranian foreign minister for special political affairs, discussing joint cooperation to settle the long-running conflict in Yemen.

Semneby and Khaji also reviewed the latest developments in Yemen domestically and internationally.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, ending the Saudi blockade on Yemen, brokering peace and preventing oil spill from the FSO Safer tanker formed the cornerstone of talks between the Iranian and Swedish diplomats.

The senior advisor to the Iranian foreign minister reiterated Tehran’s long-held position for resolving the crisis in the country through political dialogue, intra-Yemeni dialogue and formation of an inclusive government wit the involvement of all political and groups and parties.

The Swedish special envoy also said Iran can play a leading role in brokering peace in Yemen and the larger region and pointed to efforts by the United Nations to broker ceasefire, end the economic blockade and resuming political dialogue.

According to CNN, the "increasingly likely" possibility of a massive oil spill from the decaying tanker stranded in the Red Sea could disrupt supplies of clean water to the equivalent of more than 9 million people, according to a new study.

The tanker -- which contains 1.1?million barrels of oil, or more than four times the amount spilled in 1989 by the Exxon Valdez 2 -- has been "deserted" off Yemen's coast since 2015 and continues to deteriorate.

Yemen has been under the Saudi-led air and land attacks since March 2015. The attack has caused the worst humanitarian crisis in modern history.