IRGC navy to be armed with anti-ship cruise missiles with 2000-km range

TEHRAN – The naval force of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) will be equipped with anti-ship cruise missile with a range of 2000 kilometers in the near future, IRGC Commander Hossein Salami announced on Saturday.

Such missiles will be capable of targeting mobile vessels, Salami said while touring Persian Gulf islands.

According to Salami, the IRGC navy now has missiles with ranges of 35, 90, 300 and 700 kilometers.

He also said the IRGC navy has made significant progresses in areas of navigation in recent years. For example, he said, now the speed of boats has reached about 100 knots, which is important in terms of speed in navigation industry.

The senior general went on to say that the IRGC navy now has hundreds of different kinds of drones for different purposes, such as reconnaissance, surveillance, combat and suicide.

Now the UAVs used by the force has the capability to fly 1200 kilometers, he said, adding the range of these drones are being increased.

The major general also said in the field of electronic warfare systems, data collection systems, jammers, and offensive and defensive systems, good steps have been taken by the IRGC navy.