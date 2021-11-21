Iran held by Tajikistan in 2021 CAFA U15 Championship

TEHRAN - Iran were held to a 1-1 draw by Tajikistan in the 2021 CAFA U15 Championship on Sunday.

Ali Rahmannejad scored for Iran just seven minutes into the match but Abubakr Sulaymonov equalized the match from the penalty spot 10 minutes later.

Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan also shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

The Iranian team defeated Uzbekistan 3-2 in their opening match on Friday.

Vahid Amiri’s boys will play Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday.

The tournament is being held in Dushanbe from Nov. 19 to 23 in a round-robin format.

Iran won the 2nd edition in 2018 which was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The CAFA Championship is an international football competition in Central Asia for the member nations of the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA).

Photo by CAFA