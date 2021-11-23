Iran crowned CAFA U15 champions

TEHRAN – Iran won the title of the 2021 CAFA U15 Championship in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on Tuesday.

The Persians defeated Kyrgyzstan 8-0 in their third match.

Esmaeil Gholizadeh (two goals), Kasra Taheri (two goals), Samir Hobobati, Erfan Darvish, Reza Ghandipour and Ali Rahmannejhad were on target for Iran.

Iran had defeated Uzbekistan 3-2 and were held to a 1-1 draw by Tajikistan in their previous two matches.

Iran won the title with seven points thanks to a better goal difference than Tajikistan.

The tournament was held from Nov. 19 to 23 in a round-robin format.

Iran had also won the 2nd edition in 2018 which was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The CAFA Championship is an international football competition in Central Asia for the member nations of the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA).

Photo by CAFA