Hamas chief thanks Iran for its support

TEHRAN — Following Iran’s condemnation of a controversial decision by the UK to declare the Hamas movement as a terrorist organization, Ismail Haniyeh has thanked Iran for its support.

In an interview with the Al-Aqsa satellite network aired on November 20, Haniyeh said, “Iran supports the Palestinian resistance financially, politically and militarily and is a strong support for it.”

The Hamas leader thanked Iran for its pivotal role in supporting the Palestinian resistance.

In another part of his interview conversation, Haniyeh pointed out that Hamas is a large and powerful movement inside and outside Palestine, and said that one of the components of Hamas' power and cohesion is internal elections and adherence to its results in all regions.

According to the Palestine Information Center, Haniyeh noted that his movement has been able to keep the status of the Palestinian issue alive among Islamic and Arab countries as the cornerstone of the Islamic ummah unity.

He added, “After 4 decades of activity, this movement, despite the martyrdom, wounding and captivity of many of its members, still adheres to the national principles of Palestine and the option of resistance.”

The head of Hamas political bureau also stated that the resistance movement is still interested in establishing historic relations with Saudi Arabia.

“Unfortunately, in recent years we have seen a change in Saudi Arabia's position on Hamas, which has also affected some Palestinians,” he said.

On November 19, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian condemned the declaration of Hamas as a terrorist organization.

“We condemn the UK's decision to declare the popular resistance movement of HAMAS a terrorist organization,” the foreign minister said on Twitter, adding, “Rights of Palestinians cannot be trampled on by distorting facts. The only political solution for Palestine lies in holding a referendum among all indigenous residents.”

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on Friday announced the move, sparking outrage and condemnation around the world. In blacklisting Hamas, the UK joined the European Union and the United States which designated Hamas a terror group in 1995.

The British move drew criticism from many groups in the region, including the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the British government's decision, describing it as an “unjustified attack on the Palestinian people.”

In a statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry underlined that the British government, with this decision, placed obstacles in the way of achieving peace and obstacles in the way of efforts to consolidate the truce and rebuild the Gaza Strip.

