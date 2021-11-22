Foreign Ministry seeking to issue national cards for Iranian expatriates

TEHRAN — Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Sunday gave the necessary recommendations on how to receive applications for national cards by Iranian expatriates.

The foreign minister made the remarks in meeting with Hamid Derakhshannia, the head of the National Organization for Civil Registration, and the relevant officials from the foreign ministry and the organization.

They discussed issues related to issuing national smart card for Iranians expatriates.

Amir Abdollahian called for taking appropriate measures and instructed the consular section of the foreign ministry to pursue the issue.

