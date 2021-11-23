FM Amir Abdollahian urges return of Iranian expatriates

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has called on Iranians living abroad to travel and live in Iran without any concern.

In an Instagram post on Instagram, the Iranian foreign minister said he had a meeting the relevant officials in order to solve the issue of Iranians with dual citizenship.

He wrote, “At a meeting with the heads of the Working Groups of the Supreme Council of Iranian Expatriates, I reiterated that the issue of Iranians with dual citizenship must be resolved once and for all and its legal routine must run in Parliament. I demanded all heads of the Working Groups of the Supreme Council of Iranian Expatriates to focus on the necessity of drawing up a comprehensive law for Iranians.”

He added, “Hostile and Iranophobic media outlets have focused on spreading false reports among Iranian expatriates. Iranian expatriates can travel to Iran without worrying and then return to the countries where they are living now.”

The Iranian foreign minister also sought to alley the fears and concerns of the Iranian expatriates about the implications of their return to their homeland.

“Some of these people might worry that they would face problems upon arriving at airports in Iran. In that vein, a system is being uploaded on the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website which will give them guidelines and make it clear that the Iranian expatriates will have no problem travelling to and returning from Iran. The system tells the Iranian nationals abroad that the Foreign Ministry will be responsible for any problem and we give guarantees in this regard.”

The administration of the new Iranian president, Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi has placed the issue of facilitating the return of Iranians living abroad to their home country high on its agenda, with Raisi officials constantly reiterating the need for paving the way for the expatriates to return.