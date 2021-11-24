Iran and Thailand review political and economic ties

TEHRAN — In a telephone conversation on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai discussed different topics, including bilateral political and economic issues as well as the Vienna talks.

The Iranian foreign minister congratulated Thai National Day and highlighted the 400-year history of relations between the two countries. Amir Abdollahian emphasized the Islamic Republic's interest in expanding relations with Thailand and invited his Thai counterpart to visit Tehran.

Amir Abdollahian stated that the two countries have been able to overcome the coronavirus crisis, noting that from now on political and trade delegations as well as tourists can resume their trips to the two countries.

The top Iranian diplomat also said the Islamic Republic is ready to hold a joint economic commission and a trade commission between the two Asian countries.

Amir Abdollahian noted that the new Iranian administration pursues a foreign policy that focuses on Asia, and in this regard, Thailand has a special place.

In the phone call, the Thai foreign minister also said his country is ready to hold a joint economic commission and expand trade relations with Iran, including in areas of steel industry as well as rice and fuel trade.

While emphasizing Bangkok's determination to fully expand relations with Tehran, the top Thai diplomat invited his Iranian counterpart to visit Thailand.

