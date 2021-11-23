Iran FM, president receive credentials of new ambassadors

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi have received a copy of credentials of a number of new ambassadors.

Arsen Avakian, the new Ambassador of Armenia to Iran, on Monday met with the Iranian foreign minister at the beginning of his diplomatic mission in the Islamic Republic and presented a copy of his credentials to him.

Also on Monday, Avang Haji Esmaeil, the new Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam to Iran, met with Amir Abdollahian and presented a copy of his credentials to him.

The Iranian foreign minister’s meetings with the new ambassadors were held after Amir Abdollahian recovered from Covid-19.

Ayatollah Raisi received the credentials of the new ambassadors of Spain and the Netherlands.

Speaking while receiving the credentials of the new Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to Tehran on Tuesday, Ayatollah Raisi said, "The current level of economic relations between Iran and Spain is not acceptable and efforts should be made to further develop these relations."

The President emphasized, "We are determined to develop economic, political, cultural and sports relations with Spain, and there are good capacities in the two countries to improve relations," according to the official website of the Iranian presidency.

At the same meeting, the new Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to Tehran conveyed the greetings of the King of Spain to President Raisi, and said, "I will do my best to enhance diplomatic and economic ties between Iran and Spain."

Speaking on Tuesday in a meeting with the new Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Tehran, while emphasizing the development of bilateral relations, Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi said, "There are long-standing and historical relations between Iran and the Netherlands in trade, economic and cultural fields".

The president stressed, "Deep-rooted countries such as the Netherlands should be independent and should not be influenced by the views of the current of domination."

Referring to the existence of hundreds of mosques in the Netherlands, Ayatollah Raisi said that respect for the rights of Muslims strengthens culture and civilization in Europe.

Welcoming the Netherlands' readiness for trade and investment cooperation, the president called for strengthening cooperation in the field of technology, especially environmental and water issues.

"Today, the system of human rights has become a pretext for pressure on developing countries, while we, based on religious and revolutionary teachings, have a duty to respect human rights, such as hosting 4 million Afghans in Iran,” he said.

At the same meeting, the new Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Tehran, while conveying the greetings the King of the Netherlands to Ayatollah Raisi, said, "Iran-Netherlands relations are 400 years old and Iran has always been an important trade destination for us".

The new ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands noted, "Iran is a powerful country in the region and there are many good opportunities in trade and investment between the two countries”.

Referring to the situation in Afghanistan, he said, "We appreciate the Islamic Republic of Iran for hosting a large number of Afghan refugees”.