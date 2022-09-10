Raisi receives top judge of Indonesia

TEHRAN - Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Indonesia Muhammad Syarifuddin met with Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday in Tehran.

In the meeting, Ayatollah Raisi described the relations between the two countries as friendly and expanding and emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran is seriously determined to develop relations with Indonesia in all fields of mutual interest, according to a readout of the meeting put out by the Iranian presidency.

President Raisi said, “The current level of relations does not correspond to the existing capacities in the two countries.”

He stated, “Tehran-Jakarta's good relations in various fields can lead to the development of constructive cooperation between the two countries at regional and international levels.”

Referring to Indonesia's active approach in international organizations, Raisi, Iran’s former Judiciary chief, emphasized the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries in international institutions and forums as one of the fields of cooperation between the two countries.

He added, “Today, the system of domination is doing the greatest injustice to the world, especially the Muslim nations, in the name of defending human rights, and the common position of the free jurists of the world against this obvious oppression of the domination system can be effective in changing the situation of human rights in the world.”

At the meeting, Indonesia’s Muhammad Syarifuddin also expressed his satisfaction over the visit to Iran and meeting with Ayatollah Raisi, and described the relations between the two countries as friendly, close and developing.

Expressing his country's interest in improving the level of interaction with Tehran in various fields, the chief of the Supreme Court of Indonesia called for cooperation and using the experiences of the Islamic Republic in fields related to legal and judicial affairs.



