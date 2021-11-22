Raisi tasks all relevant bodies to find solution to water shortage

TEHRAN — President Ebrahim Raisi said on Sunday that it is not just the duty of the Energy Ministry to find a solution to problems resulting from water shortage and drought, noting all relevant bodies have a duty to find a solution to the issue through consultation with scientific centers.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting, Raisi said if people are complaining about an issue, the administration and all officials have a duty to explain to the people the different dimensions of the problems and existing solutions.

Raisi considered changing the cultivation pattern as one of the ways to deal with water shortage. “It is necessary to cultivate crops in accordance with the climate and the water resources, and the necessary training should be provided to farmers.”

The president also called for attention to the educational and professional career of students, stressing that the ministries of science and health as well as the office of vice president for science and technology should use the capacity of graduates and give students hope for their future.

In another part of his remarks, the president said it is necessary that all bodies to be prepared to deal with cyber-attacks and added, “Services provided to the public in the context of cyberspace should be completely secure and services and data should be fully protected against enemy cyber-attacks.”

Emphasizing the need for close and mutual relations between the administration and research and academic centers, the president said, “Elites and scientific communities should propose a scientific and executive solution to the various issues and problems of the country.”

