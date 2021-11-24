Tehran considers easing visa rules for Afghan nationals

TEHRAN – The Foreign Ministry Director-General for West Asia has said that Iran considers easing visa rules for Afghan nationals.

"Facilitation of the legal entry of Afghan citizens into Iran is the best way to combat illegal entry, human trafficking, and many norm-breaking behaviors," ISNA quoted Seyyed Rasoul Mousavi as saying on Wednesday.

"Today (Tuesday), only in Herat, 1509 people [Afghans] were granted entry visas to Iran," the top diplomat tweeted.

Recently, Seyyed Hassan Mortazavi, Iran’s Deputy Ambassador to Afghanistan, said that twelve aid cargoes carrying Iranian aid have been delivered to the people of Afghanistan. He noted that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has emphasized the continuation of humanitarian assistance to “the oppressed” people of Afghanistan.

Mortazavi also noted that the humanitarian aid from the Islamic Republic to the people of Afghanistan has been continuing over the past three months, during the time that Afghanistan has been the scene of drastic political changes.

AFM