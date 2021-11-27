Tehran hosting intl. elevators, escalators exhibition

TEHRAN - The 10th International Exhibition of Elevators, Escalators, Conveyors, Components and Accessories kicked off at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Friday, IRNA reported.

Over 118 domestic and foreign companies are showcasing their latest products and achievements in this four-day exhibition.

The exhibition covers a variety of fields including elevators, escalators, lifts and conveyors, cranes and chain hoists, jacks, forklifts, smart systems, and modern technologies in the industries related to lifts and conveyors.

Representatives of prestigious elevator and escalators manufacturing companies from Germany, Italy, China, Turkey and Switzerland are participating in this edition of the exhibition.

The inaugural ceremony of the exhibition was attended by Deputy Ministry of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare Mehdi Maskani, Head of Iran Chamber of Cooperatives (ICC) Bahman Abdollahi, and some senior officials from the ministries of Cooperatives and Industry.

EF/MA