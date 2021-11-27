Iranian women win three medals at World Taekwondo Women's Open

TEHRAN – Iranian women taekwondo players claimed three medals at the first edition of the World Taekwondo Women's Open Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Zahra Sheidaei won a gold medal in the in the under-57kg final on Friday. She defeated Russia's Margarita Blizniakova in the golden point period.

On Thursday, Kosar Asaseh and Melika Mirhosseini won two bronze medals in the under -62kg and under-73kg respectively.



The tournament brought 171 athletes from 36 countries together in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from Nov. 25 to 27

Winning athletes secured 40.0 ranking points with second and third place took 24 and 14.4 ranking points respectively.

Athletes competed in eight weight categories in matches comprising three two-minute rounds at the Green Halls.