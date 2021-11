Iran runners-up at 2021 Asian Beach Volleyball C’ships

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Australia in the 2021 Asian Sr Beach Volleyball Championships final on Saturday.

Australia’s Christopher McHugh/Paul Burnett reigned supreme with a remarkable unbeaten record at the 2021 Asian Sr Beach Volleyball Championships at Bang Tao Beach in Phuket, Thailand after beating IRI’s Bahman Salemi/Abolhassan Khakizadeh 21-16, 21-13 in the men’s gold-medal match.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics bronze medalists Qataris Cherif Younousse/Ahmed Tijan seized the bronze after beating Kazakhs Dmitriy Yakovlev/Sergey Bogatu 2-0 (21-15, 21-15) in the third-place playoff.